Amber Alert deactivated after missing Tulare County kids located

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two children have been located after law enforcement issued an early morning Amber Alert.

Authorities are looking for 5-year-old Gage and 6-year-old Paizlee Morrelli from Tulare County.

The two children were abducted from South Front Street and Avenue 48 in Earlimart just after 12:30 Monday morning.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office requested the Amber Alert after they were abducted by their mother, 29-year-old Mackenzie Morrelli.

Just before 4:30 am, the Amber Alert was deactivated, with the CHP posting a message saying that they had been located.

We are still waiting for further details on what led up to the abduction and what condition the family is in now.

