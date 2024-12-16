24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Amber Alert deactivated after missing Tulare County kids located

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Monday, December 16, 2024 12:40PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two children have been located after law enforcement issued an early morning Amber Alert.

Authorities are looking for 5-year-old Gage and 6-year-old Paizlee Morrelli from Tulare County.

The two children were abducted from South Front Street and Avenue 48 in Earlimart just after 12:30 Monday morning.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office requested the Amber Alert after they were abducted by their mother, 29-year-old Mackenzie Morrelli.

Just before 4:30 am, the Amber Alert was deactivated, with the CHP posting a message saying that they had been located.

We are still waiting for further details on what led up to the abduction and what condition the family is in now.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

