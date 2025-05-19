Who is the next 'American Idol'? A winner was crowned at the season 23 finale

LOS ANGELES -- The votes are in, and America chose its next "American Idol" in Sunday night's finale.

Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts all competed for America's votes one last time at the star-studded finale.

The judges -- Carrie Underwood, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan -- watched this season's singers up their games week after week and were proud to see the three in the finale.

So, who won "American Idol"?

Spoiler alert

The top three were narrowed down to only two when Breanna Nix was eliminated from the show. That meant the final two contestants were John Foster -- an 18-year-old college student from Louisiana, and Jamal Roberts -- a 27-year-old P.E. teacher from Mississippi.

Ryan Seacrest said there were a record-breaking 26 million votes, more than double last year's finale.

Ultimately, Jamal Roberts took home the title and was named the next 'American Idol.'

