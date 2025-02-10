Animal rabies cases confirmed in Fresno County, health officials say

Several cases of animal rabies have been confirmed in Fresno County.

Several cases of animal rabies have been confirmed in Fresno County.

Several cases of animal rabies have been confirmed in Fresno County.

Several cases of animal rabies have been confirmed in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several cases of animal rabies have been confirmed in Fresno County.

The Health Department says bats in both Reedley and Fresno tested positive for the disease that attacks the nervous system.

Several feral cats may have also come in contact with a diseased bat found in Reedley.

While no known human exposures have been reported, experts urge people living in Fresno and Reedley to take precautions to protect themselves and their pets.

Last October, a rabid bat bit an art teacher in her Dos Palos classroom as she tried to move it outside.

RELATED: Valley woman dies from rabies after suspected bat bite, health officials confirm

60-year-old Leah Seneng got sick and died a month later