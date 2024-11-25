Health officials confirm rabies exposure in Fresno County resident

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials are investigating a rabies exposure in a Fresno County resident.

Officials say they suspect the person was bitten by a bat in Merced County.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that attacks the brain and nervous system but can be prevented if the exposed person or animal receives a series of rabies vaccine shots as soon as possible after the exposure.

Health officials are now working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Some of the symptoms patients experience are fever, headache and dizziness.

