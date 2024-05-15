US Postal Service dedicates 16 forever stamps to iconic photographer Ansel Adams

A ceremony took place at Yosemite National Park to celebrate the new Ansel Adams Forever Stamps.

A ceremony took place at Yosemite National Park to celebrate the new Ansel Adams Forever Stamps.

A ceremony took place at Yosemite National Park to celebrate the new Ansel Adams Forever Stamps.

A ceremony took place at Yosemite National Park to celebrate the new Ansel Adams Forever Stamps.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ansel Adams is being stamped into history.

On Wednesday, the US Postal Service honored the photographer and his work by turning them into postage. A special First day of Issue ceremony was held, during which 16 forever stamps were unveiled. The stamps feature some of Ansel Adams' most iconic and striking photographs.

They show some of the most well-known vistas around Yosemite, from Half Dome to the Merced River.

"People come from all over the world to see the park and people ask me all the time, 'Oh where did Ansel Adams take that photo?" said Scott Gediman, a park ranger and spokesperson for Yosemite National Park.

The beauty of Yosemite draws in thousands of people every year.

From its towering trees, roaring waterfalls, and soaring granite walls. Of course, you try to capture the breathtaking beauty on camera.

But few can capture it like Ansel Adams did.

His photographs captured the park's stunning sights like few others have. Now, people can send a small piece of that beauty across the nation.

"We hope these new stamps will inspire a renewed appreciation of Ansel Adams and his art," said Daniel Tangherlini, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.

Ansel's ties to Central California go beyond the images he took. He also planted roots in the area.

His grandson, Matthew Adams, grew up in Fresno and still has family there.

He is proud of his grandfather's legacy.

"Ansel's legacy is incredible and we don't want to do anything to diminish that," said Matthew. "Ansel fought very hard for the environment and for decency and human rights."

Matthew said not only did his grandfather love photography, but he also loved collecting stamps, which makes Wednesday's ceremony a fitting tribute.

Gediman hopes that when people look at these stamps, they see and feel Ansel's impact on America.

"I feel that we have a responsibility to not only care for this planet but to instill that stewardship within young people," said Gediman.

It's a legacy forever remembered. Stamped in people's memories.

The postal service has printed 20 million stamps featuring the art of Ansel Adams. If you want your own set, you can buy them online, or at your local post office.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.