Applications open for Fresno CMAC's 'Youth Voices' program

Young aspiring filmmakers have an opportunity to learn something new and see their creation on the big screen.

Young aspiring filmmakers have an opportunity to learn something new and see their creation on the big screen.

Young aspiring filmmakers have an opportunity to learn something new and see their creation on the big screen.

Young aspiring filmmakers have an opportunity to learn something new and see their creation on the big screen.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Young aspiring filmmakers have an opportunity to learn something new and see their creation on the big screen.

CMAC is inviting junior high and high school students to apply for this year's "Youth Voices" Program.

We sat down with mentor Davie Ramirez to hear about the 10-week course.

For more information, click here.