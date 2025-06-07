Armenian National Team beats Costa Rica in first ever Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two international basketball teams faced off on the court in Fresno on Friday night.

The Armenian National Team hosted Costa Rica at Fresno City College.

The Armenian team is coached by Rex Kalamian, who, during the NBA season, is an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

He says the last few years, they've played exhibition games in Southern California.

Fresno's Armenian community reached out to have that game played in the Central Valley, in a contest called the Jerry Tarkanian Classic.

Danny Tarkanian was on hand for the first-ever contest played in his father's honor.

"He credits them for helping him achieve what he was able to achieve because they came over here with very little money, and the Armenians propped up our family along the way, and my dad never forgot that," recalled Danny.

Jerry's granddaughter, Ashley, a golfer at Fresno State, was presented the game ball pregame.

"It's a true blessing to be able to represent a whole country, a country that has such a big and strong community," Ashley said.

A member of the Armenian team, 21-year-old Connor Essegian, who plays for Nebraska, also has Central Valley roots.

His father was born in Fresno, with his grandparents living in Selma.

"Went out to my aunt and uncle's house and was just able to see people I hadn't seen since I was four years old," said Essegian.

The Armenian National Team is just in its seventh year of existence.

Friday night's game was a big chance for the team to improve as it seeks its first-ever bid for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

With fans waving Tark towels throughout the night, the Armenian National Team was able to beat Costa Rica 86-62.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

