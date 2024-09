Arson investigation underway after grass fire in west central Fresno

A fire that broke out in west central Fresno on Monday is now being investigated as an arson.

A fire that broke out in west central Fresno on Monday is now being investigated as an arson.

A fire that broke out in west central Fresno on Monday is now being investigated as an arson.

A fire that broke out in west central Fresno on Monday is now being investigated as an arson.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire that broke out in west central Fresno on Monday is now being investigated as an arson.

The Fresno Fire Department says someone started a brush fire near Bryan Avenue and Sussex Way.

The fire burned for a couple hours and it threatened nearby buildings.

22 firefighters were able to get the flames under control and thankfully no structures were damaged.