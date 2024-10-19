﻿Arte Américas incorporates literature with Day of the Dead altars

Arte Americas in downtown Fresno is continuing its annual tradition of celebrating the Day of the Dead with unique altars known as ofrendas.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arte Américas in downtown Fresno continues its annual tradition of celebrating the Day of the Dead with unique altars known as ofrendas.

This year, the cultural space tied its exhibit, "Libreria 'Donceles," to the theme of honoring authors who have passed.

"We try to approach this tradition in a different way every year to make sure we are always offering a fresh perspective and always respecting the tradition. This year, I was definitely introduced to several authors and local organizations," said Arianna Paz Chávez.

Bundles of fresh marigolds and nine unique alters, known as ofrendas, have been set up.

One of the ofrendas was put together by Fresno State President Saul Jimenez Sandoval, staff, and students.

In preparation, the Adobe bricks used were made from scratch several weeks ago with help from professional Adobemaker Sandro Canovas.

"It also has the added element of pan bollillo, so when you walk in, the space smells like pan. So there are all of these references that come to light for those familiar with Juan Rulfo's best-known work," said Chávez.

Another ofrenda highlights Puerto Rican author Pura Belpre.

It was arranged by Fresno State professor Gladys Villanueva and her cohort of 12 students pursuing their teaching careers in dual emersion.

"We are using the text in that suitcase to bring out those illustrations to represent those moments in Puras life where she is planting those stories, and she became the first Puerto Rican woman to be hired in the NY public library, and she really radicalized the system," said Gladys Villanueva.

Artist Corina Correa and two others planned and created this ofrenda in honor of Gloria Anzaldua.

"She is a theorist, and her theories on borders and navigating these multiple identities that women and Chicanas have to face - one of her well-known books shows we are not in this alone," said Corina Correa.

Correa is excited for others to soak in every ofrenda and maybe learn something new.

You have until November 17th to stop by and check out the ofrendas.

