Arthop returns to downtown Fresno for 1st time since major change

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An altered Arthop returned to downtown Fresno on Thursday night, with no outdoor vendors permitted at the monthly event.

That sudden change announced just weeks ago, surprising vendors and businesses in downtown Fresno.

"Arthop is the cultural fabric of Fresno, it's alive, it's it's own organism, and it's special. It makes our city special," said Crystal Rocha, a local artist.

Rocha has displayed her art at Arthop both in galleries and on the street.

Despite the city's push to move August's Arthop inside, she chose to set up anyway.

"Arthop matters and it means a lot to the community so on one part I'm standing in solidarity with all of the outdoor vendors that are being pushed out of the Art Hop experience and that's why I'm setting up today," said Rocha.

Few vendors stayed on the streets, whether they never tried or were told to leave by code enforcement.

Artists who set up in galleries appreciate the crowds artists on the street and vendors typically draw into their buildings during Arthop.

"The galleries are kind of spaced out and in between the spaced out galleries are these food vendors that are popping up and bringing in the other crowds so its something to check out while you're going into the other galleries," said Megan M., an artist at Broadway Studios.

For Tioga Sequoia, having the a huge space made it easier for them to pivot and invite food trucks and vendors from off the street and onto their property.

"Other people aren't as fortunate, we recognize that and we want to be able to help them out and, again, keep Art Hop as a whole, as in tact, and as successful as possible," said Michael Cruz, the president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.

City Attorney Andrew Janz says Code Enforcement started patrolling around 7 Thursday morning and issuing warnings.

Janz says their goal is to educate first rather than issue citations.

No street permits were issued for Arthop, so Janz warns vendors should be wary of those offering to pass permits along.

"They were essentially subleasing those permits to other vendors when they didn't even have a permit. So we're encouraging all vendors to make sure that if they want to obtain a permit they would have to go through the city. Don't rely on word of mouth or anybody else," said Janz.

Janz says no citations have been issued yet, but says code enforcement will be patrolling throughout the evening.

