ArtHop returns to Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno on Thursday night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Downtown Fresno's ArtHop looked a little different on Thursday evening.

For decades, the event attracted thousands to Fulton Street on the first and third Thursday of the month.

"That was our intent that maybe people will enjoy something other than what they normally would do in their lives, so that was the beginning of Art Hop 1995," says Robert Ogata, an Artist and Art-Hop Co-Founder.

But everything changed last July when the city said it had concerns over safety.

That's when city leaders decided to move Art-hop indoors and ban outdoor vendors and activities.

The change also led to a decrease in foot traffic for local businesses.

"We started hearing in December that businesses, after the street portion of Art Hop discontinued, were losing tens of thousands of dollars a month, meaning that night, which for a lot of folks means being able to pay rent," explains Elliot Balch, CEO of Downtown Fresno Partnership.

Hans Ahunada has seen the impact firsthand.

He owns La Jacka Restaurant, which started as a food truck at the event.

His spot sees up to 50 percent more people during Art Hop.

"Art hop is not just art, it's about the community and bringing it together because there is food, people selling their own brand, starting their own business, it's how you start being out there," expresses Hans Ahunada, Owner of La Jacka Restaurant.

After months of backlash from community members in April, Mayor Jerry Dyer announced a survey to gauge public interest in restoring the event to its former glory.

The results led to the return of the popular event with a few changes.

"It's a more focused approach, built around artists at select locations," says Elliot, "Culture and commerce often happen together, so that began a call for 'let's figure this out, let's see how we can bring more arts to the community and also bring people back onto the sidewalks."

Organizers are calling Thursday a soft launch.

In the coming weeks, people can expect to continue to see the rich culture of art, food, and music, all things that make Art Hop what it is today.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, X and Instagram.