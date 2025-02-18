The dispensary says all medicinal patients with a medical marijuana card or physician's recommendation will be eligible.

Fresno dispensary introduces new program covering the cost of medical marijuana

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Northwest Fresno dispensary is launching a new program, covering the cost of medical marijuana for veterans and people dealing with life-changing conditions.

The Artist Tree on Palm and Nees began its Compassion Program on Monday, February 17.

Patients will be able to receive free items twice a month related to their medical use.

One of the goals is to give people with ailments the chance to find products that work for them without the financial burden.

Those able to register for the program are required to show ID and proof of medical status.

The Artist Tree's Fresno location is one of the three to start the compassion program.

The company plans to extend the program to other locations in the future.