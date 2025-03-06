Northwest Fresno dispensary launches program to help people dealing with serious medical conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Artist Tree in northwest Fresno wants to help veterans and those suffering from serious medical conditions. That's why they launched their Compassion Program, offering free medical marijuana items.

"The Artist Tree partnered with a bunch of our brands to be able to give the opportunity to some of our guests who have medical conditions that they're dealing with," said Jesse Lamberton, the General Manager.

The shop is located on Palm and Nees avenues. People with a medical marijuana card or a doctor's note can qualify for the program, and it comes at no cost.

"To come in here and alleviate some of your aches and pains, your anxiety, sleeping problems at no cost, that's huge for us," said Lamberton. "It's giving back to our community."

Lamberton says the company's roots started in medicinal cannabis. That's why this program hits close to home.

"It's important for us that we navigate this the correct and right way," said Lamberton. "We identify their issues and find solutions for them."

Lamberton explained they've helped people with anxiety, body aches or sleeping disorders, just to name a few.

"There's about nine different skews right now on the compassion care program that you can come and talk to the team about," said Lamberton. "Find a solution to what you're dealing with."

The Compassion Program is also being offered at two other Southern California locations.

But since launching in Fresno in February, the shop has seen a lot of interest in the service.

"Day one we launched, we were taking phone calls," said Lamberton. "Like 'Hey, can you explain a little bit more about the program, like what do I need?"

Lamberton says it's a rewarding feeling to give people relief, especially if they're dealing with a difficult condition. The company hopes to expand this program to its other locations in the future.

