Ashley Walls performing at ApCal Rock N' Ranch in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music fans have a chance to hear some live music on Friday night.

Singer-songwriter Ashley Walls has opened for big names like Billy Ray Cyrus.

She will be performing Friday at ApCal Rock N' Ranch in Madera

The performance is part of the Six Strings for Freedom concert series.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Central Valley Veterans.