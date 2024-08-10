Atwater prison employee dies after coming into contact with 'unknown substance'

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Federal Bureau of Prisons employee died after coming into contact with an unknown substance, suspected to be fentanyl, in the mail room at U.S. Penitentiary Atwater, according to a bureau spokesperson.

That employee, Marc Fischer, who was nearing retirement, began to feel unwell on Friday after coming into contact with the substance and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the BOP. Fischer leaves behind a wife and two kids.

A second employee came into contact with the substance, was observed at the hospital and released.

The Bureau of Prisons is investigating the incident and confirmed to ABC News that they believe that the substance may be fentanyl. However, the exact substance is still under investigation.

"Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen Bureau employee," a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. "Out of respect for the family's privacy and the grief of our Bureau community, we have no further details to share at this time.

The BOP is investigating the incident and confirmed to ABC News that they believe that the substance may be fentanyl. However, the exact substance is still under investigation.

Brandy Moore-White, President of the Council of Prison Locals, the BOP's largest union that represents employees, described the incident as a tragic outcome of a growing problem.

"We've been trying to avoid this for some time now," she said. Moore-White explained that the prison frequently receives letters saturated with drugs, including fentanyl and K-2.

To mitigate the risk, employees often make photocopies of inmate mail, but this incident involved legal mail, which is subject to different regulations.

"There are corrupt people all over the world, lawyers or not," Moore White explained. "I don't know if it was verified that that was truly a lawyer or actual law firm. Anyone can send anything in posing as anyone, and and it's a huge concern for our staff."

The Council of Prison Locals has been advocating for more mailroom safety measures. Moore-White is calling on Congress, the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Prisons to address the issue by providing additional funding, equipment, and training to protect staff.

"There's a ton of safety equipment that could be issued to every single staff," she said. "Fentanyl-resistant gloves, respirators. There are negative pressure hoods that in the mail could be opened under."

A bill was introduced by Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebr., in December 2023 that would require the agency to electronically scan all the mail coming into the facilities. It is unclear what the procedures are now.

The bill has yet to make it out of the Judiciary Committee.

On Monday, USP Atwater and the BOP declined an interview but sent condolences to the Fischer family.