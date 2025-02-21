Atwater woman wins $10 million on scratcher

The new gas station will receive a percentage of the winnings for being dubbed a "lucky retailer."

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stroke of luck turned an Atwater woman into the Valley's newest millionaire.

Open for less than a year, Shannon's Mini Mart on Shafter Road sold a $30 scratcher last week.

Hitting the 200-time jackpot, the ticket was turned in for a $10 million grand prize.

The store says the win has already helped business and hopes to make you the next millionaire.

