Authorities investigating suspicious death following RV fire in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway following a fire in Merced County.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Washington and Jefferson before 11:30 pm Friday.

When crews arrived, they found an RV engulfed in flames. After putting the fire out, a body was found inside.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office and Merced County Fire Department are investigating what led up to the fire.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities.

