Authorities searching for woman suspected of starting multiple fires in Fresno

ByJames Sepeda KFSN logo
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Suspected serial arsonist leaves mysterious letters after starting multiple fires in Fresno
Investigators need the communities help after Suspected serial arsonist leaves mysterious letters after starting multiple fires in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are hoping you can help in their search for an arsonist who they say has left mysterious messages after setting several fires around Fresno.

Authorities are tracking the woman believed to have started four fires in northwest and southwest Fresno over the last five weeks.

In each incident, the suspect has posted handwritten notes on the residences and then used gasoline to ignite the fires.

Fresno Fire investigators are now asking the public to see if any additional letters have been posted or if anyone has any information on the suspect.

Fresno Fire is also looking for another arsonist who has been setting grass fires throughout the city.

