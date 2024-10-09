Aviators welcomed home at NAS Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smiles quickly turned into happy tears at the naval air station in Lemoore Tuesday afternoon as families reunited.

Nine months of deployment in the Western Pacific and Middle East finally came to an end for nine Navy aviators in squadron VFA-25.

"It's a long time not being able to hug someone or all these little people," VFA-25 executive officer, Michael Christoph said while hugging his kids.

Family and friends welcomed them home with signs, big hugs and kisses.

"We made it through everyone's still excited and having fun," Christoph's wife Jaime said.

Loved ones like Jaime Christoph feeling relieved and excited to have her husband home.

"It's been nine months of doing it all by myself and I'm ready to have him back to help," she said.

For her husband, Michael, a lot has changed since he left in January.

"When I left the two twins weren't even walking or talking and now they walked up to me," Michael explained. "I guess my 12-year-old a young lady now and when I left she wasn't."

The couple is happy to be reunited as a family of seven again.

"I'm looking forward to helping and reconnecting with my children, taking some time off, doing some trips," he added.

Their five kids excited to make new memories with their dad.

"I got a Lego trailer for my birthday so I'm thinking I'm going to build that," Michael's son Luke said.

"We're going to build Legos?" Michael asked him.

"Yes," Luke replied.

The family is headed to Disneyland to pick up where they left off.

