B2S: Sleep doctor discusses the importance of getting back on a schedule before school starts

Sleep doctor discusses the importance of getting back on a schedule before school starts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If video games and TV have kept your child up later than usual this summer, it may be time to start getting them back into a school routine.

Dr. Lourdes DelRosso is the Director of the Sleep Laboratory at Inspire Health Medical.

She says getting kids back into a sleep schedule before they return to school is crucial.

She suggests parents slowly start changing their child's bedtime and wake-up time.

How soon you should start depends on how late you've allowed them to stay up.

"If your child goes to bed at 9 pm and in the summer, they go to bed at 11 pm, then start four days -- so for every hour, start two days earlier to get them ready to go to bed for school," DelRosso said.

To encourage sleep, start a routine about an hour before bedtime.

Dim the lights, have your child put on pajamas, brush their teeth and start winding down.

"Have a routine that's really relaxing, like reading stories, singing. For some families, it's prayer," DelRosso said.

DelRosso says limiting electronics before bed is important too.

The bright lights mimic daylight, which can signal to the brain that it's not time to sleep.

What kids eat and drink can also have an impact.

"Limit sugar intake to three to four hours before bedtime, definitely caffeine six hours before bedtime," DelRosso said.

Kids must get plenty of rest.

DelRosso said research shows severe impacts on those who don't.

"We can't blame it all on poor sleep, but poor sleep definitely contributes to anxiety, depression, attention deficit and other behavioral problems," DelRosso said.

The closer a sleep schedule is to the natural schedule of our brain, the better.

She says the entire family should focus on a sleep schedule, and parents should set the example.

"Be a model. Prioritize sleep. Don't put away sleep over TV or other situations," DelRosso said.

DelRosso says parents should also familiarize themselves with sleep disorders.

If you have questions and want to know if something is normal, she suggests visiting the American Academy of Sleep website or visiting a sleep doctor.

