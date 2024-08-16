Baby elephant born for the first time in Fresno Chaffee Zoo history

A newborn male calf has become the first elephant birth in the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's 95-year history.

A newborn male calf has become the first elephant birth in the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's 95-year history.

A newborn male calf has become the first elephant birth in the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's 95-year history.

A newborn male calf has become the first elephant birth in the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's 95-year history.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby elephant.

Action News has just learned that one of the zoo's African elephants had a male calf early Friday morning.

Keepers say both mom, named Nolwazi, and baby are doing great.

The pair will continue to be monitored by the Zoo's Animal and Vet teams.

An official announcement will be made later on when they'll be out on the savanna for the public to see.

The CEO says this is the first elephant calf born in the Zoo's 95-year history.

The Zoo's other female African elephant is expected to give birth in the coming weeks.