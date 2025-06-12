'Bachelor in Paradise' cast surprises and predictions | Playing the Field

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan -- This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk about the cast announcement for season 10 of "Bachelor in Paradise." There are some notable names among the cast, and a few that might be tough to remember.

The cast currently consists of contestants from the past several seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." But, when will the "Goldens" join the show?

Also, will Sam M. stir up drama again as he tries to "Keep the main thing, the main thing?" Also, Gina gives us an update on Joey and Kelsey. The team also talks about Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber's big breakup.

Next week, Joan and Chock join "Playing the Field" to give an update on their relationship!

Watch "Playing the Field" in the above player, on YouTube, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.