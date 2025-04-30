'Bachelor in Paradise,' 'ESPYs' part of ABC's summer TV lineup

ABC has released premiere dates and times for six fan favorites

LOS ANGELES -- Summer is right around the corner and ABC's primetime lineup is heating up!

"BACHELOR IN PARADISE"

First up, "Bachelor in Paradise." The highly-anticipated series is moving to a new location, Costa Rica, and for the first time, has fan favorites from the "Golden" seasons heading to the beach for another shot at love. Wells Adams returns as bartender, Jesse Palmer is back as host, and Bachelor Nation legend Hannah Brown will head to the beach to host the all-new Champagne Lounge.

"Hannah is one of the most iconic people, I think, in all of Bachelor Nation," Palmer told On The Red Carpet at Hulu's Get Real Event. "There's never a dull moment with Hannah. You know she's always gonna tell it like it is. So, I think her perspective, having her on the beach in Paradise is just going to be absolutely amazing."

Jonathon Johnson, who was one of Jenn Tran's final three on "The Bachelorette," was the first person to accept an invitation to Paradise.

"It's time to buckle down, get ready and get excited again because it is a fun experience we're about to go do and embark on. And I get to kinda open my heart back up a little bit and just have fun with it," he told On The Red Carpet.

"I'm just going with an open mind and an open heart and if feelings happen to catch up with me, so be it and I'm ready to welcome that," said "The Golden Bachelorette's" Gary Levingston.

"The Golden Bachelorette" premieres July 7 on ABC.

"CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD"

Your favorite celebrities and their family members or extended TV families will go head-to-head once again on "Celebrity Family Feud."

Steve Harvey is once again at the helm when "Celebrity Family Feud" returns Thursday, July 10.

"PRESS YOUR LUCK"

"Press Your Luck" is also back on July 10.

The most stressful game show on TV sees contestants answer questions and earn spins on the board to win big prizes... as long as the dreaded Whammy doesn't take their winnings and leave them with nothing.

"Press Your Luck" is hosted and executive produced by Elizabeth Banks.

"THE ESPYS"

The worlds of sports and entertainment merge for "The ESPYs."

This awards ceremony recognizes major athletic achievements, relives those unforgettable moments and also raises awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and Jim Valvano.

The ESPYS air July 16.

"WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE"

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is back as well.

Your favorite celebrities will compete for $1 million to go to their favorite charities as Jimmy Kimmel hosts in front of a live studio audience.

"Millionaire" premieres July 23.

"MATCH GAME"

"Match Game" is making a comeback.

The show last aired on ABC four years ago, and now Martin Short joins as host.

Each week, four contestants will vie for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

"Match Game" also premieres July 23.

The full schedule is below. All times listed are Eastern/Pacific.

MONDAY, JULY 7

8:00-10:01 p.m. "Bachelor in Paradise" (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud" (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Press Your Luck" (new episodes)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16

8:00-11:00 p.m. "The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" (exclusively broadcast on ABC)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Match Game" (series premiere)

