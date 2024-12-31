Bars and restaurants preparing for New Year's Eve crowds

As the countdown to the start 2025 nears closer, local bars and restaurants are preparing for New Year's Eve partiers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As you get ready to count down to the New Year, bars and restaurants across Fresno want you to be able to count on them for good safe fun.

Howlin' Wolf is hosting a ticketed event in the Tower District to ring in 2025.

Management says this will benefit both the guests and bartenders because they say smaller crowds means a better guest experience.

"Its not only comfortable for our guests, but also for our staff members. I think NYE has a tendency to get out of hand so limiting the amount of tickets that we have allows us to control service and the kind of service we can provide to our guests," said Anthony Chacon with Howlin' Wolf.

They're also keeping guest safety top of mind by bringing in additional security for the evening.

"We want to make sure everybody is staying safe and has a good time, you know. We want them to be able to enjoy themselves, but also want them to do it safely," said Chacon.

If you have any concerns that another guest has tampered with your drink, just ask a bartender for the new state required test strips to test for any drugs.

"This is just another layer of safety that we can provide for our guests for our staff and other members that are joining us for our event," said Chacon.

Across town in northeast Fresno, The Standard is also hosting a ticketed event.

It's their only event of the year where they require tickets.

"We want people to really enjoy themself on NYE and kinda not be packed in here like sardines. Be able to, you know, dance a little bit, mingle with friends, you know, reminisce on the last year," said Rajan Bisla with The Standard.

The Standard is taking extra measures to keep their guests safe.

"We have extra security, bumped up our security staff by about 20%. We're also contracting with Fresno PD to have a presence out here," said Bisla.

You'll need a ticket for the party, but you don't want a ticket on the ride home.

Fresno police will be out throughout the city for DUI patrols from 4 pm Tuesday until 2 a-m Wednesday.

Law enforcement always encourages arranging a designated driver or getting a ride.

