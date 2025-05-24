Bay Area woman traveling for business carjacked at knifepoint in Madera County, deputies say

A business trip turned into a nightmare for a Bay Area woman after authorities say she was carjacked at knifepoint in Madera County Friday morning.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was left stranded near orchards after being carjacked in broad daylight.

At around 8 a.m. Friday, the woman was driving alone in a Chevrolet Panel Van when she pulled over on the side of the road near Avenue 21 and Road 26.

Merced County Sheriff's Deputies say she stopped to fix the load in the back.

"As she was doing so, she was approached from behind by two males who brandished a knife, pressed it up against her rib cage and demanded her vehicle," Madera County Sheriff Lieutenant Robert Blehm said.

Both suspects wore full-face masks at the time of the attack. Deputies say the woman did what they asked and handed over the keys.

Investigators say one man drove away with her van, the other drove off in a black SUV.

The woman was traveling from Vallejo for business. Her van was filled with merchandise valued at $60,000.

"She sells merchandise at various local swap meets throughout the Valley, so she had athletic clothing, workout supplements, things of that nature," Lieutenant Blehm said.

Sheriff's deputies have now registered the van's license plate to a statewide system as they work to track down the thieves.

The Sheriff's Office is uncertain if the carjacking was random or targeted.

"I think it's difficult to say with certainty that they knew what they were doing. I think that the ski masks and the rural nature of the area in the county where it occurred would be highly suggestive that it was a preplanned incident," Lieutenant Blehm said.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Brisa Colón