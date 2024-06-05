Doctors say it is important to keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others.

Beating the heat: Staying safe as temperatures soar across Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready for the triple-digit temperatures across the Central Valley.

From Central Fresno to Madera and beyond, the annual race to beat the summer heat has begun.

On Tuesday, Lost Lake Park served as a getaway for people hoping to beat the heat or get their workout in before the afternoon.

David Becker and Micha Langer cycle several days a week, if not daily, but they follow some rules to cycle safely in the heat.

"Start early, stay hydrated, stay out of the sun as much as I can," said Becker.

"How do you cycle out here in the heat," asked Action News Reporter Kate Nemarich?

"I open the windows," joked Langer.

If you're planning on spending time in the heat, health officials recommend you stay hydrated, take breaks in cool areas, and wear lightweight clothing.

Doctors recommend you keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others.

Including, but not limited to heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting.

"First things first, get into a cool place, hydrate yourself, cool yourself down," said Dr. Anthony Yu, Sports Medicine Physician, Kaiser Permanente Fresno.

"That'll probably do it, but if your symptoms persist in spite of those measures, certainly a reason to seek out medical attention."

Doctor Yu said the sudden climb in heat shouldn't affect most people too severely but can have more extreme impacts on athletes, those working outside, and the elderly.

He said that the elderly, particularly, need to be aware of the impact their medications can have.

"We have diuretic pills; they're designed to help you shed water," said Dr. Yu.

"If you're on those types of medication for whatever reason, heart conditions, blood pressure issues, you'll really want to maintain your hydration status because you're taking medications that are kind of working against you when it's so hot like this."

Doctor Yu suggests switching when you're outdoors to early mornings or later in the evening for your safety and comfort.

