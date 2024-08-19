Best cardigans to keep you cozy this fall, with picks from brands like Amazon, Nike and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Fall is right around the corner, and with cooler breezes coming through, we could all use a go-to cardigan to sport as our autumn uniform. To help you stay comfortable and cozy, we rounded up some of our picks for the best cardigans for both women and men. Below are some of the top-rated options with choices to suit whatever your style and material preferences may be.

Best women's cardigans

49% off Amazon Merokeety Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan $29.39

$57.99 Shop Now

With over 18,000 total five-star ratings, this Amazon bestseller is a great cardigan for the fall. The button-up design gives a lot of versatility in the way you can wear it, while also adding some cute style detailing. The cable knit also has a cozy look to it, which seems perfect for those colder fall days. You can get it now for 49% off.

H&M H&M Women's Fine-Knit Cardigan $14.99 Shop Now

This H &M cardigan is a great option if you're looking for something with a material that's a bit thinner than what you'd get from a chunky cardigan. It's also an ideal transition weather piece, as you can wear it solo for those warmer mornings or layer it with a coat for cooler days. There are several color options, with plain and patterned styles to choose from. With a 4.7 total rating and a low price, this cardigan is a budget-friendly top pick.

15% off Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan $24.22

$28.50 Shop Now

If you're looking for a lightweight cardigan without buttons, this Amazon Essentials sweater could be ideal for you. You can get it in several different designs, ranging from baby blue to cheetah print, so there are tons of options to choose from based on your style preferences. This cardigan comes in sizes ranging from XS to 6X, and with such a wide range of sizing, you'll be able to choose if you prefer an oversized or tighter fit. Get this cardigan now, with select options starting at $13.40.

58% off Nordstrom Nic + Zoe Convertible Cardigan $40.97

$98.00 Shop Now

This Nic + Zoe cardigan is convertible, meaning you can wear it in multiple ways. Nordstrom mentions some of the different ways you can sport it, including leaving the front draped open, knotting or twisting the hem ties together or crisscrossing the front panels. You can currently get this versatile cardigan for 58% off.

Best men's cardigans

58% off Lululemon Lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Cardigan $69.00

$168.00 Shop Now

Lululemon is mainly known for their workout gear, but they also make high-quality clothing of all kinds. This button-front cardigan is a great staple piece, as it comes in simple colors but can still elevate an outfit. Right now, it's on sale for 58% off, so it's a good time to snag this piece if you're looking for a go-to fall cardigan.

Amazon Coofandy Men's Full Zip Cardigan $35.99 Shop Now

This cardigan has a more professional look, so it's a great option for a go-to work cardigan. The zip also allows for versatility in the way you wear it, as you can fully zip up to the top or leave it opened and more relaxed. Many reviewers describe it as their favorite cardigan, and you can get it for under $40.

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Men's Organic Cotton Waffle Cardigan $109.00 Shop Now

While this cardigan is on the pricier side, many of the reviewers state that it is made of high-quality material that keeps them warm. L.L. Bean describes it as their "heaviest-weight cotton sweater," meaning it can be worn in colder weather. With a 4.8 total rating, this cardigan is well-loved by purchasers.

Nike Nike Men's Knit Fairway Cardigan $90.00 Shop Now

This cardigan is great for those who prefer a sportier look. Nike describes the fabric as "extra-soft and comfy" combined with a ribbed fit to keep your look polished. You can get it in four different colors, with both bold and plain options available.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.