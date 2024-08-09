Better Business Bureau warning Valley residents about timeshare scam

The Better Business Bureau is urging Valley residents to watch out for a timeshare scam that's showing up in people's mailboxes.

The Better Business Bureau is urging Valley residents to watch out for a timeshare scam that's showing up in people's mailboxes.

The Better Business Bureau is urging Valley residents to watch out for a timeshare scam that's showing up in people's mailboxes.

The Better Business Bureau is urging Valley residents to watch out for a timeshare scam that's showing up in people's mailboxes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Better Business Bureau is urging Valley residents to watch out for a timeshare scam that's showing up in people's mailboxes.

Recently, people in the Fresno area received postcards that promised a $50 cash voucher if they attended a timeshare presentation.

The scam works by putting people through high-pressure sales tactics, preying on people with promises of a dream getaway and exclusive membership deals.

The problem is that the contracts are often complex and include hidden fees and maintenance costs.

To avoid scams like these, remember to research, attend with caution and read the fine print.