Bicyclist dies after being hit by car near Highway 41 in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead after being hit and killed while on his bicycle late near Highway 41 in Fresno.

Police responded to the traffic collision on Jensen Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say the bicyclist was found lying in the road after the collision.

First responders performed medical aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later found the vehicle involved in the crash at Jensen and Cherry avenues.

Investigators say the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and is cooperating with the investigation.