Bicyclist hit by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a car in central Fresno.

It happened after 9:30 pm Tuesday at Clinton and Maroa.

Police say the bike rider was hit by a vehicle that had a green light.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

They believe the driver was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The bike rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, and there is no word on the rider's status at this time.