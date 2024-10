Bicyclist hit by undercover police vehicle in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was hit by an undercover officer's vehicle in east central Fresno on Tuesday.

It happened around 5pm in the area of Chestnut and McKinley.

Fresno police say the bike-rider is believed to have been at fault in the collision.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened leading up to the accident.