Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car in central Fresno

A bike rider is in the hospital after being hit by a car in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Abby and Belmont

Police say the man rode his bike into the intersection and was hit by a car.

The bike rider suffered critical injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Alcohol did not play a role in the collision.

Police say the bike rider is at fault.

The area was closed off as police investigated the scene.