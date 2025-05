Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Belmont Avenue and Thesta Street.

Officers say it appears a black sedan struck the bicycle rider and fled the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

