Big Fresno Fair announces new grandstand events for 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair announced new events in hopes of attracting large crowds to the grandstands, filling the void left by horse racing in 2025.

This year's fair will feature the debut of the two-day "Big Fresno Fair Rodeo," bringing top-level rodeo talent and livestock to the fairgrounds during the opening weekend of the fair.

Grandstand events will also include the Arenacross Nationals, Big Fresno Fair Car Show and Monster of Destruction Monster Trucks.

The fan-favorite 10th annual beer and wine fest will round out the entertainment.

Tickets to the Grandstand events will be available first through an exclusive online pre-sale on July 14.

They will then go on sale for the general public on July 21.

