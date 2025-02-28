Black History Month: Decreasing mortality rates with doula support

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center is dedicated to changing the narrative and statistics Black women often face when pregnant.

At the center, leaders believe the support of a doula is key.

Throughout the country, statistics reflect that pregnant women face different odds depending on their race.

"This is most impactful to me as a midwife, as a sister, daughter, granddaughter, that my community is impacted the most," said Brittany Mbong, a certified nurse midwife.

Black women are two and a half times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

Organizations like The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center in Downtown Fresno are dedicated to changing the narrative.

The center provides many resources for women, including information about the impact a doula can have on those who are pregnant.

Doulas are trained to provide emotional and physical support.

Ta-She-Ra Manning says the comfort and calmness they provide is a game changer.

"Having someone to explain that to a birthing person, especially a first-time mom who may not have any knowledge of how the process works," said Manning.

"It's vital in our work to decrease the mortality rates."

Manning was the doula for Candice Calderon, a mother of four.

Mbong is hopeful more women will have access to that type of support - for the sake of mothers and their babies.

"I would love to see this workforce of doulas, providers, and advocates leading and guiding the prenatal care in general," said Mbong.

Some insurances now cover doulas, making it more appealing for mothers to visit that option.

If you would like to learn more about the center, it's open Monday through Saturday.

