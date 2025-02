Bowl for Kids' Sake held to support Big Brothers Big Sisters Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pixar characters will be taking over the lanes at Bowlero next month, and it's all to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Central California.

We sat down with Diane Phakonekham, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Central California, to discuss the Bowl For Kids' Sake event and how you can contribute.