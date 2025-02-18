Brick and Stone Coffee celebrates opening of Downtown Reedley location

Local coffee shop Brick and Stone Coffee held a ribbon cutting for its second location Monday morning.

Local coffee shop Brick and Stone Coffee held a ribbon cutting for its second location Monday morning.

Local coffee shop Brick and Stone Coffee held a ribbon cutting for its second location Monday morning.

Local coffee shop Brick and Stone Coffee held a ribbon cutting for its second location Monday morning.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local coffee shop is celebrating its second location.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for Brick and Stone Coffee.

The business already has a location in Dinuba, and recently opened up shop in downtown Reedley on G near Eleventh Street.

The community came together to welcome the new location and get a taste of the coffee and pastries.

Brick and Stone Coffee is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

