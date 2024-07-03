"Are You Sure?!" premieres exclusively August 8 on Disney+.

BTS' Jimin and Jung Kook to star in new reality show, 'Are You Sure?!'

LOS ANGELES -- BTS icons Jimin and Jung Kook are starring in a new travel reality show called "Are You Sure?!" coming exclusively to Disney+ on August 8.

Viewers will watch Jimin and Jung Kook eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip in three scenic locations, New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

Filmed in 2023, the show will highlight the beautiful scenery of the three locations, from a summery ocean to a snowy ski resort.

Check out the teaser here.

Jimin and Jung Kook are part of the five-time GRAMMY-nominated K-pop group, BTS, short for "Beyond the Scene," which consists of seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Their fans, or ARMY, can expect to see a deeper bond between Jimin and Jung Kook than ever before, as their endearing friendship and undeniable chemistry are highlighted throughout their travels.

"Are You Sure?!" will be available for worldwide streaming on Disney+ on August 8 with new episodes released every Thursday through September 19.

