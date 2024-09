Full Circle Brewing introduces 'Victory Vibes', a Fresno State inspired Craft beer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new beer inspired by Fresno State that lets you sip with a purpose.

Bulldog Bread and Full Circle Brewing introduced Victory Vibes. The beer is described as a crisp and refreshing Blonde Ale.

'Victory Vibes" is pouring now at Full Circles Downtown Fresno taproom.

Cans of the beer are expected to hit the market soon.

A portion of the sales will go towards supporting Fresno State student-athletes.