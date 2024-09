Bulldog Breakdown: Discussing the state of the Bulldog Basketball program

Bulldog Basketball is hoping to get back in the conversation for a conference title.

Bulldog Basketball is hoping to get back in the conversation for a conference title.

Bulldog Basketball is hoping to get back in the conversation for a conference title.

Bulldog Basketball is hoping to get back in the conversation for a conference title.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bulldog Basketball is hoping to get back in the conversation for a conference title.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, we chat with Coach Marc Q. Jones about the state of the program since Vance Walberg was named head coach.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.