Bulldog Breakdown: Mose Vavao on NFL Draft boards, sources say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Bulldog is hoping to hear his name called out at the NFL Draft.

Mose Vavao played in all 12 games for Fresno State last season, earning an All-Mountain West honorable mention.

His name could be called when the draft starts next Thursday, right here on ABC30.

Vavao most recently showed off his skills at Pro Day at Fresno State and in a workout with the San Francisco 49ers.

He also took a top 30 visit to Kansas City.

