CAL FIRE urges homeowners to protect homes against wildfire ahead of fire weather conditions

With a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Thursday, officials are urging homeowners to take action now before the next wildfire sparks.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The buzz of a weed trimmer signals more than just yard work, it's a warning. Fire season has arrived.

As temperatures climb, humidity drops, and winds pick up, the risk of wildfires grows.

"The ingredients aren't just warm air, but it's very low humidity values typically below 15 percent and strong wind gusts up to 25 to 30 miles per hour," said Christine Gregory. "It's very easy for fires to spread under those conditions."

That is why the National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday, covering the Valley and Sierra foothills.

"I think we are definitely in fire season now, so if you're not prepared, now is a good reminder to kind of get that going," said Gregory.

CAL FIRE urges homeowners to create defensible space, especially in the first five feet around their homes.

"You want to clear the leaves, any dry grass that's up to your deck or to your house or anything else that dry grass that may catch something else on fire," said Fire Capt. Gary Couch of CAL FIRE.

Debbie Rutherford has lived in the Friant area for eight years. Her six-acre property survived the devastating Creek Fire five years ago.

"My husband mows our pastures, we let the horses eat it down as much as we can, but we just make sure that the really dry stuff is nowhere near our home," said Retherford.

She has taken extra steps to increase her home's defensible space by removing over a dozen dead oak trees.

"We took them out because, once again, if the oak trees catch on fire and they're dry, I mean they will burn for a long time," said Retherford.

She vividly remembers the smoke and stress of the Creek Fire.

"That fire lasted almost a year and the smoke was horrible, but we were fortunate we did not have to move our animals," said Retherford.

CAL FIRE is reminding homeowners that if they have not cleared brush from their property and their home undergoes a CAL FIRE inspection, they could face a possible citation.

