Local fire agencies prepared for busy summer season

Temperatures across central California are heating up as wind whips through dry fields, elevating the region's fire danger.

Temperatures across central California are heating up as wind whips through dry fields, elevating the region's fire danger.

Temperatures across central California are heating up as wind whips through dry fields, elevating the region's fire danger.

Temperatures across central California are heating up as wind whips through dry fields, elevating the region's fire danger.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Temperatures across central California are heating up as wind whips through dry fields, elevating the region's fire danger.

Just last week, the city of Fresno saw multiple fires along highways 180, 41, and 99.

As of Monday morning, the city saw 218 grass fires so far this year, up from 198 this time last year.

"We had a good wet season that's caused some growth in vegetation, and with the temperatures, seasonal warming, that grass has started to dry out and became a fuel load that's ready to catch fire," Fresno Fire Department's public information officer, Josh Sellers said.

Over the weekend, CAL FIRE Fresno responded to the Corn Fire in Yokuts Valley that charred about 26 acres.

The agency brought out its C-130 air tanker -- newly assigned to Fresno -- for assistance.

This aircraft can dump almost as much water as four of the agency's smaller tankers.

"When it lays down retardant, the path is about 40 feet wide compared to the smaller tankers, where it's about 10-12 feet wide," CAL FIRE/ Fresno County Fire public information officer, Gary Couch explained.

CAL FIRE says it has responded to 10 wildfires so far this year, which the agency says is about average for this time of year.

Firefighters have been able to keep most of those fires under 50 acres with the air tanker's assistance.

"It slowed the fire, and it's giving us more time to get in there and put a hose and line around it," Couch said.

The agency has also created fuel breaks in the Shaver Lake and Prather areas to prepare for the busy summer season.

"They'll limb trees, cut some brush down, and make it sparse so if a fire gets there, it will slow down and they can engage," Couch stated.

Both Fresno Fire and CAL FIRE are actively recruiting firefighters.

Those hired onto each agency would have to go through the respective fire academy before getting sent to a front lines, which can take several months.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.