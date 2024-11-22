California child infected with bird flu, health officials confirm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that a child in California has been infected with bird flu.

Officials say this is the first reported bird flu case in a child in the United States.

Earlier this week, California health officials were reporting a possible case of bird flu in a child in Alameda County. This earlier case may be connected to Friday's announcement from the CDC, but health officials do not confirm that in their news release.

Officials say the child who is now confirmed to have the virus had mild symptoms before treatment. After treatment, the child tested negative days later.

An investigation is now underway as to how the child was exposed to the virus.

The child's family members have tested negative.

