CHSU welcomes class of 2028, student shares his goals for the future

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The next generation of healthcare workers are training right now at California Health Sciences University.

School leaders say it's important to teach students locally, so they can better meet the healthcare need in Central California.

Dayanidh "Joga" Singh's journey into osteopathic medicine is unconventional.

"When I was in high school, I wasn't really focused into academics," said Singh. "Instead I wanted to become a welder and a mechanic."

Then a motorcycle accident at 16-years-old changed his life.

"The first responders that came and picked me up, I ended up making friends with them," said Singh.

"It was the very first time I met someone who genuinely enjoyed their career."

That's when his passion for medicine sparked. He enrolled into an EMT program, worked in search and rescue, and even became a wildland firefighter.

"When I was working in these remote settings, I found myself being consistently curious about the inner workings of the diseases that I saw or the treatments I'd administer," said Singh.

It was that curiosity that led him to the California Health Sciences University, College of Osteopathic Medicine. Specifically, a focus in culinary medicine.

"While working in the ambulance I saw that many of my frequent and repeat patients seemed to have inadequate understanding of nutrition," said Singh.

Earlier this spring, CHSU graduated its first class of students. Dr. John Graneto, the Dean for the College of Osteopathic Medicine, tells Action News graduating more doctors locally, means better healthcare for the region.

"One of the most important things that the Central Valley needs is more doctors," said Dr. Graneto, "Because the doctor to patient ratio is very low here in the Central Valley."

Singh is now a first-year medical student and a member of the Class of 2028. Dr. Graneto says, they're currently in the process of interviewing for their incoming class.

"When those students arrive we'll have over 600 medical students enrolled here at CHSU," said Dr. Graneto.

Dr. Graneto said once students graduate, they have opportunities to work throughout Central California-- from Stockton all the way to Bakersfield.

For Singh, once he graduates, he has big goals with a connection to the great outdoors.

"I hope to work in wilderness medicine again," said Singh, "and hope to become an expedition physician."

Singh also wants to incorporate his mechanical passion into medicine by eventually going into medical device manufacturing.

