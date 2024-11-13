California Highway Patrol advises drivers to take precautions in fog, dust storms

The California Highway Patrol says there is an increase in accidents this time of year because people get complacent after a summer without fog.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wall of dust rolled over Madera County Monday leading to a massive pile-up on Highway 152.

A wall of dust rolled over Madera County Monday leading to a massive pile-up on Highway 152.

"We slowed down to a stop, and then all the cars just kept coming and hit us," said Delissa Fulce, an Oakhurst local.

"We got hit three times by the cars behind us, and I think they got hit behind us. So it was probably a 20-car pileup."

"Our friend, which is now in the hospital, is like, we're going to get hit again," said Julia Parra Pintado, Crash victim. "Like, be prepared. And we get and we got hit up by the back."

California Highway Patrol said the massive crash likely would've been hard to avoid with how quickly the dust moved in.

While we might not see dust storms daily, we have entered fog season and many drivers will face the Tule Fog as they head out most mornings.

Dust and fog can lead to similar conditions on the roadway and California Highway Patrol says you should take similar precautions if you run into either.

"Reduce your speed," said Mike Salas, California Highway Patrol. "If you cannot see, don't try and risk it. Pull over off where it's safe, turn those emergency flashers on, remain in your car, seat belted, and hopefully you can wait until that issue subsides."

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said you can even turn on your emergency flashers while you're driving to make yourself more visible.

When it comes to your headlights choose the low beams over high beams.

"The high beams, all it does is it's a mirror effect, so it kind of blinds the driver, especially in the evening hours," said Salas.

If your car has automatic headlights Salas said don't depend on the car to pick the right setting, especially during the day and know the forecast before you hit the road.

"Delay your trip at all possible, if not," said Salas.

"If you're stuck in a situation where you feel that it's going to be a danger to you or someone else on the road, pull over off of the road well enough where you won't become a hazard if someone comes up from behind you."

