Caltrans remembers fallen workers in solemn ceremony

A somber ceremony took place today to recognize the men and women killed while working on the state's roadways.

A somber ceremony took place today to recognize the men and women killed while working on the state's roadways.

A somber ceremony took place today to recognize the men and women killed while working on the state's roadways.

A somber ceremony took place today to recognize the men and women killed while working on the state's roadways.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A somber ceremony took place today to recognize the men and women killed while working on the state's roadways.

Since 1921, 194 Caltrans workers have died on the job.

The latest fatality, Alexander Rodish, was added to the list just last summer.

He died while working on the 5 freeway in Southern California last summer.

The Highway Worker's Memorial ceremony features 194 cones, one for each person who has died.

"If you see amber lights, please slow down and if it's possible, move over a lane because 10 times out of 10 there's going to be one of us out there working on foot," said Caltrans worker Rudy Contreras.

Contreras told Action News about how dangerous the job is.

"We're 12 inches from death every single day," said Contreras.

"Slow for the Cone Zone" is more than a catchphrase.

"I can't stress enough how crucial it is that everyone out there driving on our roadways is aware that we're out there actually working, and if this work can't be done, the roads can't be safe," said Contreras.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.