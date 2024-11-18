Candlelight vigil to remember Parlier police officer

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A candlelight vigil will take place Monday night to remember a fallen Parlier police officer.

Juan Rodriguez passed away in November from health issues.

He was a resource officer at the high school.

The district says Rodriguez is being honored for his kindness, dedication and profound impact on students.

Last week, his patrol SUV was parked in front of the campus with a banner and flowers.

The vigil takes place at 5:30 pm at Parlier High School.

Officer Rodriguez will be laid to rest this Thursday.

