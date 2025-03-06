Car crashes into pole in southeast Fresno, knocking out power for nearby residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of PG &E customers in southeast Fresno are without power after a car crashed into a pole.

It happened at Kings Canyon and Clovis around 5 am Thursday.

The car has already been removed but the power pole remains tipped over.

A nearby shopping center still has power, but other areas nearby where the crash happened are in the dark right now.

Details on the crash have not been released, but over 1,000 customers in the area are without power.

PG &E's website shows power is not expected to be restored until sometime this afternoon