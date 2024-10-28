Car crashes into salon in southeast Fresno, police say

A local business now has a major mess after a car crashed into the front doors of the salon.

Car crashes into salon in southeast Fresno, police say

Car crashes into salon in southeast Fresno, police say A local business now has a major mess after a car crashed into the front doors of the salon.

Car crashes into salon in southeast Fresno, police say A local business now has a major mess after a car crashed into the front doors of the salon.

Car crashes into salon in southeast Fresno, police say A local business now has a major mess after a car crashed into the front doors of the salon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business now has a major mess after a car went crashing into the front doors of the salon.

It happened after 9 am Monday at Maple and Jensen in southeast Fresno.

Police say the driver had pulled into a parking stall but hit the gas instead of the brake.

That sent the car straight into the salon, driving through its roll-up doors that were still down.

The business was not open and no one was inside.

No one was hurt, but serious damage was done to the salon's building.